Da'Vine Joy Randolph Sues Landlord Over Alleged $17K a Month Rental From Hell

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is dragging her landlord to court … claiming she rented a luxury home for $17K a month … only to have to deal with pests and plumbing issues ... TMZ has learned.

The Oscar-winning actress is suing a leasing company, 421 NRD LLC, claiming its $5+ million rental turned into a nightmare with a whole host of problems.

Da’Vine said she leased a high-end 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot home in Los Angeles for $17,000 per month in September 2024.

She said the company promised the home was in good condition ... but says she moved in and had to deal with water issues, pest conditions, door and window failures, defective locks, plumbing conditions, inconsistent water pressure, and safety concerns.

Da’Vine claims that when she raised the issues, the landlord made insufficient fixes and eventually told her she could move out if she was unhappy.