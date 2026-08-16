Workstation Essentials Inspired By Steve Carell & The Office

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Happy birthday to the World's Best Boss! In honor of Steve Carell's big day, we've rounded up office essentials that would fit right in at Dunder Mifflin.

Whether you're working from home or clocking in at your cubicle, these picks will upgrade your workspace … without any bears, beets or "Battlestar Galactica."

From digital calendars to power strips with almost limitless plugs, your desk is about to become Dundie-worthy.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Your work day is hard enough. The Skylight Digital Calendar & Chore Chart thinks of everything … so you don't have to.

Designed with a 15.4" touchscreen, this smart device is not only easy to set up but is incredibly user friendly.

It's got all the typical features of a digital organizer but stands out with add ons like a routine setting for repeatable tasks, custom lists, device linking and a lock … so pesky meddlers don't mess things up.

We've come a long way from the outdated computer setups on "The Office." You've said goodbye to Windows XP and desks that force you to sit on your butt all day.

Now you can benefit your physical health by turning any desk into a standing desk with the VIVO K Series Standing Desk Converter.

It gives you the freedom to get out of your chair so you can relieve muscle tension, reduce stress, and increase productivity.

Got a presentation? Don't have a standing desk? Need a place to put that new projector? This Adjustable 2-in-1 Book & Laptop Stand has got your back.

Whether you're in the office or at home, this multifunctional stand can be used in so many ways.

With a reinforced and thickened base, it ensures stability and with ten different adjustable angles, it can fit all your needs. It's a must-have addition to any work setup.

Say goodbye to all the messy cords on your desk and say hello to the RESSONIC 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.

This desktop magnetic wireless charger is capable of powering your iPhone, Apple watch and AirPods all at the same time.

Achieve a full charge on all of your devices in no time at all, making it super easy to grab-and-go with all your necessities when you're heading out the door at the end of the day.

Never run out of outlets again. With the Anker Power Strip, you can power your entire desk setup with one device.

From your laptop and your monitor to your phone charger, speaker and even your mini fridge, this power strip has got you covered.

With 12 AC outlets, one USB-C port and two USB-A ports, you've got everything you need to power up all of your appliances and mobile devices.

And with an eight-point safety system, you've got surge protection, fire resistance, overload protection, temperature control, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

We all know that Michael Scott holds the title of World's Best Boss … but we think he's willing to share the accolades.

Whether it's a gift for yourself or your employer, this World’s Best Boss Mug is gonna have a special spot in the office … and may just call for a few extra coffee breaks during the day.

Do they ever turn off the AC in this place? If your office doubles as a freezer, you're gonna want to invest in this DREO Ceramic Heater 316.

This compact and portable heater is easy to carry … from desk to conference room and back.

It delivers heat within seconds and enhances warm air circulation up to 200% farther than traditional heaters, meaning you don't have to keep your spare winter coat under your desk anymore.

While your actual place of work may not host their own Dundie Awards, who says you can't present yourself with the Whitest Sneakers Award or the prize for Hottest in the Office?

With this Dundie Award Trophy, the sky is the limit. Treat yourself to some Chili's and then take this trophy home.

Keep your hard drive safe and sound with this Slipdrive Portable Hard Drive Sleeve.

It allows for effortless storage right on your laptop, tablet or other electronic device, always keeping your data within reach.

With 3M adhesive to securely bond to your laptop and an internal safety band, you'll never lose track of your drives ever again.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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