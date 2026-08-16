Sid Wilson Makes Slipknot Departure Instagram Official With Subtle Bio Change

Sid Wilson appears to be making his Slipknot exit Instagram-official ... changing a key line in his bio following the band's split with its longtime DJ.

Wilson's Instagram bio previously identified him as being with the Slipknot "gang since 1997." Now, the wording has been changed to "1997-2026" -- a pretty telling update following his departure from the band.

The change comes just weeks after TMZ exclusively reported that Sid is permanently booted from Slipknot.

Slipknot officially posted it was parting ways with Wilson Friday ... though the band's original social media post announcing the split was subsequently deleted -- only to be reposted on their music festival's Instagram account.

The new bio appears to mark the end of Wilson's nearly three-decade run with the masked metal group. The bio change also adds another chapter to what has been a murky breakup between Wilson and the band.

Wilson has yet to publicly explain what led to his departure, but we're told the decision came after the group finally had enough of Sid's behavior.