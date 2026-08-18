The Candles Behind Hollywood's Most Coveted Home Scents

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Ever wondered what your favorite celebrity's home smells like? While we can't step inside, we can take a cue from the candles they keep burning.

From Taylor Swift's signature fruity favorite to Kendall Jenner's luxe library-inspired scent, these celebrity-approved picks can bring a little A-List ambiance into your own space.

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Taylor Swift may be known for setting trends, but her taste in home fragrance is surprisingly easy to copy.

The Capri Blue Volcano Candle has become a celebrity favorite thanks to its signature blend of tropical fruits and sugared citrus.

Nicky Hilton has also been linked to the iconic scent, making it an easy pick for anyone who loves a bright, clean fragrance.

Meghan Markle and LeBron James may come from completely different worlds, but they share a love for this luxurious candle.

The Diptyque Baies Candle is known for its fresh mix of blackcurrant leaves and roses that instantly elevates any room.

Light it when you want your space to feel a little more palace or penthouse.

Courteney Cox spent years in Monica Geller's famously spotless apartment, so it makes sense that she would eventually create a home-care brand of her own.

Homecourt Candles bring her passion for home fragrance to life with sophisticated scents designed to make every room feel inviting.

Jennifer Aniston has shared her love for the brand, proving these candles have earned the "Friends" seal of approval.

When a candle has fans ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Tommy Lee, you know the scent has serious range.

The kai Fragrance Skylight Candle fills a space with the brand's signature gardenia fragrance that feels both fresh and calming.

Sharon Stone, Naomi Watts and Anna Camp are also fans, making kai one of Hollywood's longest-loved home fragrances.

Bethenny Frankel knows a thing or two about creating a home that feels just as polished as it looks.

The NEST New York Classic Candle has become a staple for creating an inviting space, with scents ranging from Bamboo to Grapefruit and Holiday.

Fellow reality stars Christine Quinn and Hannah Brown have also name-checked the brand, while Victoria Justice is partial to the Grapefruit scent.

Selena Gomez may have a full beauty and fragrance empire, but Voluspa is one of the candle brands that has earned her attention at home.

The Voluspa French Cade Lavender Candle blends crisp French cade wood with soothing lavender for a spa-like scent.

The brand has plenty of other famous fans, including Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Simpson, Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Courtney Love's rock 'n roll reputation may not immediately bring luxury candles to mind, but her taste in home fragrance says otherwise.

The LAFCO New York Classic Candle offers sophisticated scents inspired by beautifully designed living spaces. It's a polished addition for anyone looking to bring a softer side of rock-star living into their home.

Kendall Jenner's minimalist home has become almost as talked about as her wardrobe, and the Byredo Bibliothèque Candle fits right in.

The candle combines notes of peach, plum, leather and vanilla for a rich fragrance inspired by old libraries.

It's an easy way to bring some of her quiet-luxury style into your own space without hiring an interior designer.

Ryan Seacrest has spent years waking everyone else up, but this is one of the scents he reportedly reaches for when winding down at home.

The Cire Trudon Cyrnos Candle features citrus, lavender and Mediterranean-inspired notes in one of the world's oldest luxury candle brands.

It's a refined pick for anyone who wants their living room to smell like a European escape.

Kumail Nanjiani proves that a celebrity-favorite candle doesn't need a luxury price tag or an impossible-to-pronounce name.

The Yankee Candle Macintosh Candle captures the scent of freshly picked apples with a crisp, nostalgic fragrance.

It's a classic option for making your home smell fresh without spending like a movie star.

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