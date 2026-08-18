Ralph Johnson Says John Paris is 'Gonna Be Fine' After Medical Emergency

Play video content Video: John Paris Is Expected to Recover After Medical Scare, Ralph Johnson Says LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

Earth, Wind & Fire's Ralph Johnson has a good update on John Paris ... saying his bandmate is gonna be alright after the medical emergency that landed him in an induced coma.

Cameras caught up with Ralph in L.A. on Sunday -- and he says John's stable after the scary situation.

Ralph gives it to us straight -- it'll take the drummer a bit to recover ... but once he does, John should be just fine.

As you know, John briefly came out of his coma at one point to ask about his wife and crack a joke with a friend ... but had to be sedated again when he started having trouble breathing and his blood pressure began to climb.