Earth, Wind & Fire's John Paris Put in Induced Coma After Medical Emergency

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris briefly woke from an induced coma and asked to leave the hospital ... but doctors were forced to sedate him again after his blood pressure rose and he struggled to breathe.

Doctors placed Paris in an induced coma after he arrived at the hospital from his medical emergency last week so they could provide critical care ... according to an update from a Facebook page created by Verdine White's wife, Shelly.

At one point, Paris opened his eyes, looked around, and asked for his wife, musician Kathy Merrick. Once he saw her, he turned to a close friend named Eddie and joked, "Get me outta here."

The emotional breakthrough brought tears, laughter, and renewed hope to those at his bedside ... but it was short-lived.

Not long afterward, Paris' blood pressure began climbing, and he had difficulty breathing. Doctors decided to sedate him again so his body could stabilize and he could continue receiving care.

Paris remains under sedation as his medical team monitors him and determines the safest path forward.

Shelly says there have still been small encouraging moments ... claiming Paris appears to show slight responses when music is played.

Shelly also set up a GoFundMe to support John's family.

As TMZ previously reported ... Paris suffered a medical emergency before Earth, Wind & Fire's August 6 concert with Lionel Richie at San Francisco's Chase Center.

The San Francisco Fire Department told us crews responded to a cardiac incident and transported one person to a local hospital in critical condition. The concert was postponed shortly before showtime.