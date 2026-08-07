Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer John Paris Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris is the band member who suffered a medical emergency that forced the group to postpone its San Francisco concert ... sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ.

We're told none of the group's three longtime members -- Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson -- were involved.

The San Francisco Fire Department told TMZ ... a fire engine and private ambulance responded to the venue for a cardiac incident, and one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Paris' current condition is unclear.

As we reported, Earth, Wind & Fire postponed its Thursday night show with Lionel Richie at San Francisco's Chase Center after a band member suffered a medical emergency.

The concert was called off shortly before the performers were set to take the stage.