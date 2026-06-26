Lionel Richie Postpones Next 2 Concerts After Health Scare During Minnesota Show

Lionel Richie has postponed his next 2 concerts after he endured a health scare during his Wednesday night show and was subsequently hospitalized.

The United Center announced the "All Night Long" hitmaker has been advised by docs to take a break from the stage in order to "rest and return to full health." Therefore, his Friday show in Chicago, Illinois and Saturday concert in Columbus, Ohio are being postponed -- no makeup date announced yet.

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The United Center noted that Lionel and Earth, Wind & Fire are scheduled to pick things back up on Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and that Lionel is "heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans."

We told you about the concerning news -- the "American Idol" judge cut his performance short at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota after saying he felt "dizzy" and "strange" ... and was then rushed to a hospital.

Play video content Video: Lionel Richie Performs Sitting Down After Falling Ill

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told the Minnesota Star Tribune Lionel was "a little dehydrated," though nothing further is known about his condition.