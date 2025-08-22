Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills Home Burglarized

Lionel Richie almost said "hello" to an unexpected guest Friday morning ... we've learned his Beverly Hills home was burglarized by a suspected thief.

Beverly Hills Police Department tells TMZ ... officers received a radio call regarding a residential burglary just after midnight in the 90210 neighborhood, where the famed singer-songwriter owns a property.

Cops ended up arresting a man named Michael John Bond on suspicion of residential burglary ... but the District Attorney has yet to formally file a charge.

We're told the investigation is still ongoing, but that investigators are looking into security footage and other evidence from the scene.

Richie was reportedly home at the time of the alleged burglary, but the suspected perp was scared off by the Grammy winner's security alarm and left the home without taking anything.

Richie is just the latest celeb to have their home targeted by thieves in recent years. Just this summer, Brad Pitt faced an unfortunate break-in, and the Oscar winner subsequently put his Los Angeles estate on the market.