Cops Called to Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross' L.A. Home After Alarm Triggered

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' home is the latest celeb residence to get a visit from the cops over a burglary alarm at their house … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police officers responded to a possible burglary Monday morning after an alarm was triggered at the couple’s L.A. home.

We’re told neither Ashlee nor Evan contacted authorities themselves -- and it’s unclear if they were home at the time. Our sources say someone connected to the couple called on their behalf.

When cops arrived and conducted their sweep, we're told there were no clear signs of burglary or forced entry.

Our sources say cops concluded either potential trespassers fled the scene, or it was simply a false alarm.

While Ashlee and Evan appear to have gotten off unscathed, the same can’t be said about their celebrity neighbors. As you know, L.A.'s Encino neighborhood has become riddled with crime in recent weeks. Check out the video above, which shows Teddi Mellencamp's house was among those targeted.

Most tragic of all ... the double homicide involving "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, who were shot to death by a suspected burglar two weeks ago.