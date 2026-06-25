Lionel Richie Cuts Concert Short After Falling Ill Onstage, Video Shows

Lionel Richie had a rough night onstage, cutting short his Minnesota concert after falling ill onstage in front of a packed crowd.

The legendary singer was performing "Dancing on the Ceiling" at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on Wednesday night, when he started feeling dizzy and was forced to sit down.

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Videos posted on social media show Richie belting out the song as he walks around the stage before parking his butt on a platform.

After finishing the tune, Richie sat down at a piano to perform “Three Times a Lady” but suddenly took an intermission.

A short time later, saxophonist Dino Soldo came out onstage to inform the audience that Lionel wasn't feeling well and would be unable to continue the show.

Turns out last night's performance was the kickoff for Lionel's latest tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Twenty-six concerts are scheduled through mid-August with stops in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.