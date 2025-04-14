'American Idol' Crew Hits Hawaii ... Aloha!

The "American Idol" crew had aloha-t of fun in Hawaii, and we've got the behind-the-scenes shots just for you!

From the stage to the beach, the 'Idol' judges -- Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan -- took their duties to the shore, and they took obligations seriously!!!

Ryan Seacrest joined Lionel and Luke on the sand for a round of push-ups -- with Underwood acting as their drill sergeant!

Of course, there were some drinks and relaxation to be had ... Go coconuts over this pic of the fellas kickin' back with their feet up and sippin' some tropical beverages!

Richie kept the good times flowin' and hyped up the crowd in a linen button-down, seen in this festive photo! He's definitely showin' "Endless Love" to the audience ...