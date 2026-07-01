Lionel Richie Returns To Stage In Pittsburgh After Being Hospitalized

Lionel Richie is back where he belongs -- onstage -- making his first performance since the health scare that landed him in the hospital!

The music legend resumed his "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour with Earth, Wind & Fire Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ... and looked right back in his groove.

It was a welcome return after Friday's show in Chicago and Saturday's concert in Columbus were postponed following the medical scare.

As we reported, Lionel cut his performance short at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, after telling fans he was feeling "dizzy" and "strange" before he was taken to a hospital.