'Below Deck Mediterranean' Nathan Gallagher Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

"Below Deck Mediterranean" star Nathan Gallagher was arrested for domestic violence several months ago ... and is now the subject of an apprehended violence filing in Australia.

The reality star was busted on December 27 after allegedly assaulting an unnamed 29-year-old woman at an apartment complex near Sydney ... according to Rolling Stone.

The outlet also reports Nathan was charged with "assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent, and common assault." It's unclear what he pled to the charges.

While the alleged victim wasn't named in the police report, Rolling Stone notes his castmate and baby mama, Gael Cameron, has filed an apprehended violence application -- akin to a temporary restraining order -- against Nathan.

The Daily Mail -- the first outlet to report on the apprehended violence filing -- says the pair have a court date scheduled for September 1.

The court can grant the AVO application if there are reasonable grounds for a person to fear violence, intimidation or stalking, the Daily Mail adds.

If you don't know ... Nathan and Gael first appeared on 'BDM' in Season 9 and have played prominent roles in the series during Seasons 10 and 11.

They even struck up a romantic relationship on the show.

Recently, fans speculated about the pair's relationship status ... when Gael unfollowed Nathan on social media.

Nathan and Gael share one child -- a son named Kayden -- who was born in June last year.

The new season of "Below Deck Mediterranean" is currently being released ... and apparently follows Nathan as he balances his home life with his bosun duties.