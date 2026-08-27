Mike Myers Performs Ballet Moves in Toronto Subway

Play video content Video: Mike Myers Goes Full Ballerina in Toronto Subway

Mike Myers is proving he is still a groovy dancer, even without his Austin Powers costume ... the actor is on video getting down in a Toronto subway station with no shame in his game!

Mike performs his best ballet moves in front of a busker playing classical tunes on his keyboard, as fellow Canadians look on as they stroll past him on the way to their train.

Text over the video says "Kinda chic to dance in the subway" … and after watching the clip, we have to agree.

At one point Mike does his best pirouette, right before he glides across the floor, and even throws in a few leaps for good measure.

Mike is no stranger to busting a move ... case in point, the classic opening scene for "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" ... where he danced through London with a flash mob to the iconic Austin Powers theme.