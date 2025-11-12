Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Austin Powers' Costumes Expected to Fetch Thousands at Auction

'Austin Powers' Costumes Bring Mojo to Auction ... Dr. Evil, Mini-Me Outfits Selling for Big Money!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
austin powers auction items propstore auction shutterstock
Shutterstock / Propstore Auction Composite

Dr. Evil and Mini-Me's costumes from the 'Austin Powers' franchise probably won't bring in one MILLION dollars at auction ... but they're not going for chump change either -- with the two gray suits expected to be sold for thousands!

The two outfits are available for a groovy bidder to make a play at now ... with bidding for the two signature gray Nehru-style suits -- one made for Mike Myers and the other for late actor Verne Troyer -- set to run through December 5 in Propstore's Winter Memorabilia Auction.

dr evil outfit austin powers Propstore 1
Propstore Auction

Myers wore his suit in a couple iconic scenes in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" ... like when his character attempted to blackmail the United Nations out of $100 billion and during a memorable confrontation with his son Scott, played by Seth Green.

austin powers mini me propstore auction
Propstore Auction

Troyer wore his suit in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" ... while he and Dr. Evil stole Austin Powers' mojo from him -- leading to the events of the second film.

dr evil and mini me austin powers everett 1
Everett Collection

Fans of the movie won't just get the suit, BTW ... they'll also receive the mannequin shaped like Mini-Me to display it on, too -- a perfect addition to the living room.

Old School 'Austin Powers' Shots ... Yeah Baby!
Launch Gallery
'Austin Powers' Shots ... Yeah Baby! Launch Gallery
Alamy

Dr. Evil's suit is estimated to rake in between $20K and $40K ... while Mini-Me's is expected to go for between $8K and $16K.

It's a sizeable chunk of change ... so, we expect only a superfan's gonna be saying "Yeah, baby" to these items!!!

Related articles