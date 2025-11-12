'Austin Powers' Costumes Expected to Fetch Thousands at Auction

Dr. Evil and Mini-Me's costumes from the 'Austin Powers' franchise probably won't bring in one MILLION dollars at auction ... but they're not going for chump change either -- with the two gray suits expected to be sold for thousands!

The two outfits are available for a groovy bidder to make a play at now ... with bidding for the two signature gray Nehru-style suits -- one made for Mike Myers and the other for late actor Verne Troyer -- set to run through December 5 in Propstore's Winter Memorabilia Auction.

Myers wore his suit in a couple iconic scenes in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" ... like when his character attempted to blackmail the United Nations out of $100 billion and during a memorable confrontation with his son Scott, played by Seth Green.

Troyer wore his suit in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" ... while he and Dr. Evil stole Austin Powers' mojo from him -- leading to the events of the second film.

Fans of the movie won't just get the suit, BTW ... they'll also receive the mannequin shaped like Mini-Me to display it on, too -- a perfect addition to the living room.

Dr. Evil's suit is estimated to rake in between $20K and $40K ... while Mini-Me's is expected to go for between $8K and $16K.