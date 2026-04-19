Mike Myers Crashes Eddie Murphy's AFI Ceremony Dressed As Shrek

Forget a black tie ... Mike Myers rolled up in full ogre glam to pay tribute to Eddie Murphy.

Murphy got his big moment on Saturday night at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in L.A. … but things took a hilarious left turn when Myers hit the stage looking like he just walked straight out of “Shrek” ... green face, ogre ears, the whole deal.

There was half-stepping here … Myers committed to going all in to praising his friend, saying to the crowd that Murphy is "lovable, hilarious, joyous, vulnerable, and loyal."

"Eddie combines all of those in a tour de force, and plainly put, Eddie is one of the greatest," he said.

The crowd lost it as the longtime collaborators -- who voiced Shrek and Donkey in the massively successful franchise -- shared a full-circle moment more than two decades after the first film dropped. It wasn’t just a bit, either.

Myers praised Murphy’s Donkey character as a comedic masterpiece … basically saying the franchise wouldn’t have been the same -- or nearly as successful -- without him stealing scenes left and right.

The room was stacked with comedy royalty, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Martin Lawrence -- all there to celebrate Murphy’s decades-long dominance in the game. Jennifer Hudson even took things up a notch with a musical tribute to “Dreamgirls.”

When Murphy finally grabbed the mic, he admitted how close he was to tearing up seeing his family and peers show up for him before doing what he does best ... cracking jokes.

"If you made me wait until I was 92, I would’ve came out here and said f*** everybody … and then I’d get down and s*** on the floor," the comedian said. "We staved off that happening by getting this award tonight.”