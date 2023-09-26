Shrek's Swamp Available On Airbnb, Spend 2 Nights Like an Ogre

Any huge fans of "Shrek" will have the opportunity to live like an ogre for a couple of nights ... because his iconic swamp home has been recreated IRL, and it's going live on Airbnb.

The moss-covered home is located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands and is a picture-perfect replica of the one from the animated flicks -- the listing is "hosted" by Donkey and some lucky fans will be able to spend 2 nights at the swampy villa at the end of October.

Visitors will be able to kick up their hooves in the secluded pad, relax in the ambiance of "earwax candlelight," and in the morning, they'll be eating waffles -- just like Donkey would've wanted.

It even has Shrek's outhouse directly next to the main building ... so if you're inclined, you could recreate the iconic scene from the beginning of the 2001 film.

People wanting to relive their childhood can request to book Shrek's Swamp beginning October 13 for FREE. In honor of this rare opportunity, Airbnb is also making a donation to HopScotch Children's Charity, which gives back to some of Scotland's disadvantaged children.