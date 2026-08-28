Target Can Be Forgiven ... If They Start Acting Right

Play video content Video: Viola Davis Says Forgiveness is Possible After Target's Racist Halloween Costume BACKGRID

Viola Davis says Target could win people over again after releasing a racist Halloween costume ... if they play their cards right.

While leaving LAX Friday, the acclaimed actress explained forgiveness is possible for the retailer, but she's got some pointers.

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Viola says restoring DEI, supporting more Black business owners, and ensuring they don't release any more offensive costumes are all solid steps on the road to regaining consumers' trust.

As you know, Target caught some serious heat for their kids' circus clown Halloween costume ... which many say resembles racist caricatures of Black people.

Target apologized and yanked the costume from its shelves, saying it "should never have been part of our assortment."

They added ... "As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry."