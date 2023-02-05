Viola Davis Becomes Latest EGOT Recipient with Grammys Win

Viola Davis just joined an exclusive club in the world of entertainment ... becoming the 18th EGOT winner in history, this after snagging a Grammy and giving a helluva reaction.

The actress was up for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for the narration on her memoir, "Finding Me," which was just selected as the winner during the pre-broadcast show that's underway right now.

She went up there for her acceptance speech and got a roaring applause when she said emphatically and quite simply, "I just EGOT!" Indeed, she did ... and now, she's on the list.

Viola joins 17 others who came before her, including two other Black women ... Whoopi Goldberg, who received the honor in 2002 with her Tony award, and Jennifer Hudson -- who hit that milestone last year with her own Tony.

Viola, of course, won an Oscar for her work in "Fences," two Tonys for "Fences" (the theatrical play) and "King Hedley II," an Emmy for "How To Get Away with Murder" ... and now this.