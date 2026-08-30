Grand Canyon Engulfed by Massive Surge of Brown Water, 15 Assumed Missing

A powerful flash flood tore through the Grand Canyon ... leaving roughly 15 people unaccounted for and forcing dozens of others to evacuate.

The National Park Service says the major flooding struck Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area Saturday after a series of storms moved through the region.

As of Sunday, Park officials initially estimated as many as 20 people could be missing, but that number has since been revised to approximately 15 as authorities work to account for everyone who may have been in the area.

🚨 BREAKING: At least 20 PEOPLE are reportedly MISSING following a flash flood emergency at the Grand Canyon, per National Park Service



This is HORRIFIC. Search and rescue operations are underway.



Keep the victims in your prayers tonight 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xrb8GTT3mE @nicksortor

At least 62 people have been evacuated, with additional evacuations planned from Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch. No injuries have been reported at this time.

One hiker, David Gregory, told CNN his group realized something was seriously wrong when the creek near their campsite suddenly turned dark with debris and began rushing rapidly. The group was ultimately rescued by helicopter and taken to safety.

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The flooding caused major destruction throughout Bright Angel Canyon. Nearly every footbridge crossing Bright Angel Creek was reportedly wiped out, cutting off access for hikers and dramatically altering portions of the landscape.

The National Park Service is asking anyone who knows hikers or backpackers who may have been in the affected areas to contact officials so they can help account for those who remain unaccounted for.

More storms are possible overnight into Monday, and park officials are warning that additional rainfall could trigger more flash floods, debris flows and rockfalls while further changing trail and river conditions.