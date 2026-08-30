'The Voice' Finalist Josh Sanders Arrested on Outstanding Warrants, Amid Custody Battle

Josh Sanders has been arrested again ... this time, over outstanding warrants tied to traffic violations and a charge alleging he obstructed a police officer ... TMZ has learned.

Officials tell TMZ Sanders was taken into custody Saturday by Kannapolis PD and booked into the Cabarrus County Jail in North Carolina.

We're told the warrants stem from traffic-related violations, along with an allegations stating Sanders obstructed or delayed a law enforcement officer.

The arrest comes as Sanders is already embroiled in a contentious custody battle with his estranged wife, Kendra, over their three children.

As we previously reported, the couple separated in January and have been fighting over custody. Court documents obtained by TMZ showed Sanders arguing he should have custody, while Kendra made a series of allegations about his behavior, including claims he has struggled with alcohol and drove with their children while intoxicated.

Kendra also accused Sanders of being violent in front of the kids and said his alleged drinking has negatively affected his career following his run on "The Voice."

Sanders, for his part, has pushed back against his estranged wife's claims and accused her of interfering with his relationship with their children.

Sanders finished as the runner-up on "The Voice" two years ago and has continued pursuing his music career since his appearance on the NBC singing competition.