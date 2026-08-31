Jena Frumes' Dazzles in Her Teeny Bikinis In the Bahamas

Mmm Watcha Say ... Bout Those Bikinis in the Bahamas?!

Jena Frumes is lookin' fine on island time ... because she's in the Bahamas rockin' the hell out of some teeny bikinis.

Jena took to Instagram to show off her sexy swimwear, which perfectly accentuates her amazing assets.

Jason Derulo's baby mama also got in some quality time with their son, who looked like he was really enjoying their trip to the Caribbean.