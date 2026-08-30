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Celebrity Beach Bums for National Beach Day!

National Beach Day Celebrity Beach Bums!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars On The Beach
Launch Gallery
Beach Babes!!! Launch Gallery

It's National Beach Day ... and when it comes to the sun, the sand, and the surf ... these sexy celebs can't seem to get enough beach.

Halle Bailey, Darianka, and Bella Thorne all love redefining what it actually means to be a beach bum -- emphasis on bum -- because just look at them! They're definitely in their element.

0824-Camila-Cabello-Beach-SUB

Camila Cabello's also solidified her beach babe status ... getting wet and wild in this teeny bikini!

So celebrate National Beach Day by checking out our gallery!

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