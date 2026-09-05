MMA Fighter Kohl Laren Brings Social Media Star Opossum Daisy To TMZ Office

Play video content Video: MMA Fighter Kohl Laren Brings Social Media Sensation Opossum Daisy to TMZ Office TMZSports.com

Kohl Laren's a professional MMA fighter, but he may be best known for his adorable and unique pet, Daisy the opossum ... who's become a social media star!

Laren, 31, and Daisy stopped by the TMZ offices for a chat with Babcock this week, where the pro fighter explained how he started rescuing the marsupials, the misconceptions people have, and more.

Daisy's become a thing online -- with millions of views on her videos -- but the journey for Kohl started with a simple bike ride.

"I just found one little opossum in Seal Beach when I was riding my bike. I took it into a bush, it was by itself, teeny, tiny. When I set it down, I was like, 'I don't know if you're gonna live if I leave you here,' and I couldn't do that," Laren said.

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So, he took the opossum (not Daisy) ... and quickly realized he had his hands full. But, Kohl, after doing some research, found out there were resources available to him.

Laren, with some help, nursed the sick animal back to health ... and it was ultimately released back into the wild.

Thanks to some attention Kohl received after successfully saving the first opossum, people began to come to him when there was an animal in need ... and that's exactly how he got Daisy.

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A farmhand reached out to Kohl a few months ago and asked if he could take her ... and he said yes.

"I gave her a once over when I got her, she didn't seem to have any injuries, but she was so teeny, tiny," Laren said.

"I just held her. She took to me immediately. It got to the point where she would be with me while I was brushing my teeth. She hangs out with me all night. Even when she's running around doing her thing, she makes her way back to me, and I take care of her, love on her, and she just loves being with me."