Blake Griffin Names the Most 'Impressively Endowed' Teammate

Play video content Video: Blake Griffin on the Most Endowed Player in the NBA Bravo

Blake Griffin just revealed that the team member from his career with the greatest member is ... well ... himself!

During a segment on Tuesday night's "Watch What Happens Live" ... host Andy Cohen grilled Blake about who was the most impressively endowed player he has ever showered alongside as a member of the same team.

Needless to say ... things got awkward as Blake -- who played for 4 different teams during his 13-year stint in the NBA -- tried to stall after the hard question.

Blake said ... "Oh boy, I got to be honest ... when you're in the locker room, and it's shower time ... tunnel vision. You're not supposed to be looking around."

However, Blake changed his tune after fellow guest Lisa Vanderpump whispered to him, "How about yourself?" Blake added ... "Oh, my publicist here ... I'll go with myself."