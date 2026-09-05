Blake Griffin, Fiancée Francesca Aiello Party During What Looks Like Wedding Weekend

Blake Griffin and his fiancée, Francesca Aiello, embraced the amore during what looks like their wedding weekend ... living it up with friends.

The former NBA star and his better half were spotted locking lips in Porto Ercole, Italy, on Saturday ... while wearing just their bathing suits.

Each of them was enjoying an afternoon drink, and they seemed smiley while chatting and later dancing at the shoreside event.

Kendall Jenner showed her support ... sans Jacob Elordi, it seems -- though, if she was disappointed he didn't make it, she did a great job hiding it behind a huge grin.

Blake and Francesca later went for a dip together ... floating in the serene waves.

While we don't know for certain what's going on with the couple ... it does seem more and more likely they're tying the knot this weekend. After all, it's not often people -- even big-time celebs -- get a group this large together on a destination vacay.

Play video content Video: Blake Griffin and Fiancée Francesca Aiello Celebrate During Apparent Wedding Weekend BACKGRID

If you don't know ... Blake and Francesca started dating back in 2018 -- though they eventually called it quits before reconnecting in 2023. Blake popped the question the following year.