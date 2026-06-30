Blake Griffin Says Sports Psychologist Betrayed His Trust

Play video content Video: Blake Griffin Friends Keep Secrets

Former NBA star Blake Griffin says his first experience with a sports psychologist was anything but a slam dunk ... claiming the shrink totally betrayed his trust.

Blake was on the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast Tuesday with Lil Dicky, Kristin Batalucco, and Benny Blanco when recalled a nightmare interaction with a sports psychologist during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He says the shrink came over to his place after practice one day and they chatted ... and then the shrink turned around and called up Blake's coach to spill about their convo.

Blake says he took a shower after their chat and when he was done, he checked his phone to see he had a missed call and voicemail from the psychologist.

He listened to the message ... and the shrink had accidentally called and left a voicemail meant for Blake's coach, recapping their supposedly private chat.