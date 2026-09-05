'Love Island' Alums Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch Team Up to Host Peacock Reality Show

Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch are teaming up again ... this time to host a new reality competition series on Peacock.

The "Traitors" stars will co-host "Get Me Out of Here," a new show slated to premiere in 2027.

The series will pair celebrities with non-famous friends or family members before sending the duos into a harsh jungle environment ... where they’ll face physical and psychological challenges for a shot at a $100K grand prize.

The contestants will be stripped of their usual luxuries and forced to rely on each other as they battle to avoid elimination.

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The show is an updated version of the international format "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" and comes from ITV America,the production company behind “Love Island USA.”

Maura and Rob formed a close bond on season 4 of "The Traitors" ..., but their friendship took a dramatic turn when Rob revealed he was secretly a Traitor and beat Maura to win the grand prize.

Rob later tried to make amends by buying Maura a Hermès Birkin bag with some of his winnings.