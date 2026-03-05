Maura Higgins Flaunts New Birkin from 'Traitors' Costar Rob Rausch

Maura Higgins has accepted a Birkin bag from Rob Rausch as an apology for stabbing her back on "Traitors" ... and she's eagerly showing off her new accessory.

Check it out -- she's as giddy as can be holding up her Burgundy Hermès Birkin next to Rob in New York City after he gifted it to her on "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday night.

Play video content Bravo

She's wearing an "I'm dumb?" shirt to poke fun of herself for being played by Rob on the show. ICYMI, when he admitted to her that he was a traitor -- and she would therefore not be going home with any of the $220,800 prize money -- she asked if she's dumb.

But, it appears she's content with how things played out now that the snake wrangler-turned-reality star kept good on his promise to soften the blow by purchasing her the luxury item.

She even defended the sweet gesture against people who criticized her for accepting the material apology ... noting "we're not in the game anymore!"