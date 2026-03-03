'The Traitors' Winner Rob Rausch Bought an Alabama Home Just Before His Win
"The Traitors" season 4 winner, Rob Rausch, appears to have used some of his reality show money to buy some property ... TMZ has learned.
According to official records obtained by TMZ ... Rob bought a 2-story live-work space in Florence, Alabama, worth around $101,000. The purchase was executed on September 12, 2025 ... and sources tell TMZ Rob has been working on improving the property for months.
A source tells us the purchase was made before Rob’s win on 'Traitors' ... but after his two appearances on 'Love Island USA.'
We got Rob out in NYC Monday night where he was coy about the home purchase.
Rob was victorious on "The Traitors" last month, where he won $220,800 beating out the other contestants. A source tells us Rob is very good with his money and will likely save his winnings.
On top of his show victory, Rob recently spoke out about a new romance with a mystery woman. Nice run, Rob!