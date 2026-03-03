'The Traitors' Winner Rob Rausch Bought an Alabama Home Just Before His Win

"The Traitors" season 4 winner, Rob Rausch, appears to have used some of his reality show money to buy some property ... TMZ has learned.



According to official records obtained by TMZ ... Rob bought a 2-story live-work space in Florence, Alabama, worth around $101,000. The purchase was executed on September 12, 2025 ... and sources tell TMZ Rob has been working on improving the property for months.

A source tells us the purchase was made before Rob’s win on 'Traitors' ... but after his two appearances on 'Love Island USA.'

We got Rob out in NYC Monday night where he was coy about the home purchase.

