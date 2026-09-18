'Flashdance' and 'Fame' Singer Irene Cara's Estate Uncovers Massive Royalties Sum

Late singer Irene Cara left behind a massive amount of money in music royalties that she never collected before her death ... this according to reps for her estate.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Irene's business manager says they discovered over $300,000 in royalties the singer earned before she died. The business manager has since collected the funds.

The filing said there was $246,000 held with Chappell Music, $78,000 at another company called Phonographic Performance Limited, and $8,000 at Unidisc Musique.

The estate said they want to clarify that the business manager should be paid 15% of the $333,353 ... per her verbal agreement with Irene.

Per the docs, the business manager is also working to find a buyer for Irene's music rights, negotiating any future use of the music, and reviewing proposed royalty offers for the use of Irene's music.

As TMZ previously reported, Irene passed away in 2022 at the age of 63. She's the singer behind the huge '80s hits "Flashdance" and "Fame."