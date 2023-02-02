'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara Died From High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol

Irene Cara, the singer most known for her '80s hits in "Flashdance" and "Fame", died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol ... TMZ has learned.

In medical docs, obtained by TMZ, the medical examiner in Pinellas County has ruled Irene's official cause of death is Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease ... it was also noted Irene was diabetic.

As we reported, the singer passed away at the age of 63 in November inside her Florida home.

Irene's best known for her iconic song "What a Feeling" from the '80s flick "Flashdance" ... she won an Oscar for Best Original Song thanks to the hit.

Irene's also the woman behind the song "Fame" from the movie of the same name ... she received a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Actress" for her role in the film.

Fans will remember Irene from other films as well... including "City Heat," costarring Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds. She also appeared in "Certain Fury", playing opposite Tatum O'Neal.

Play video content