Dolph Lundgren Says Family Inspired Him To Fight Cancer After Considering 'Legal Suicide'

Play video content Video: Dolph Lundgren Says Family Inspired Him to Keep Fighting Cancer TMZ.com

Dolph Lundgren had some dark days during his cancer battle ... but he tells us his family inspired him to keep going.

We got the "Rocky IV" star in New York City on Tuesday and our photog asked him why he changed his mind after considering "legal suicide" overseas.

Dolph says his children convinced him to keep pushing through the cancer treatment ... telling us folks have to be willing to fight to stay with the ones they love, even when things feel heavy.

In his new memoir, Dolph says he was considering taking his own life while going through cancer treatment.

Dolph admitted the plan was never anything more than just talk -- because he met the doctor who discovered he'd been misdiagnosed with a different type of cancer, and began treating him for lung cancer instead of kidney cancer.

He revealed in 2024 that he's cancer-free ... so we're really glad that he had a change of heart before taking extreme measures ... and it's interesting to see him look back on it all now.

Dolph has a message for anyone fighting cancer ... and he also tells us about his new workout regimen and answers a question about Sylvester Stallone.