Dolph Lundgren Reveals He's Been Battling Cancer For 8 Years

Play video content In Depth with Graham Bensinger

Dolph Lundgren says he's locked in an eight-year battle with cancer ... revealing his diagnosis for the first time.

The Swedish actor opens up about his cancer battle on the nationally syndicated interview series, "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," revealing he was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015.

Dolph says he eventually went into remission but then the cancer came back in 2020, when a doctor gave him a terminal cancer diagnosis, telling him he only had 2-3 years to live.

When the cancer came back, Dolph's fiancée Emma Krokdal says doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center told him he had tumors in his lungs, stomach, spine and kidneys ... and Dolph was resigned to the fact he would likely die soon.

Fortunately for Dolph, he says he went for a second opinion with Dr. Alexandra Drakaki and her treatments are making his tumors shrink.