Dolph Lundgren Says Age Isn't Why Men Date Younger Women

Dolph Lundgren doesn't see any issue with older dudes, like Dennis Quaid and Peter Cook, proposing to women more than half their age ... 'cause in the end, it ain't about age.

We got Dolph leaving Il Pastaio in Bev Hills and asked about Dennis and Peter and their much younger fiancees. He says age is overrated, and it's really abut personality and getting along with someone.

As you know ... Dennis is 65 and is engaged to 26-year-old grad student Laura Savoie, while Christie Brinkley's ex is 60 and engaged to 21-year-old co-ed Alba Jancou. Both proposals are super fresh.

Dolph says the only thing that matters is your significant other making you happy, so who cares if they're 25 or 35 or 45. Here's where the vid takes a turn -- as soon as Dolph said that ... our photog saw an opening.

You gotta watch the interaction 'cause it's priceless. Can't knock a girl for tryin', right?