Dolph Lundgren Shoots Down Deontay Wilder's 'Creed III' Role, I've Got A Better Idea

Sorry, Deontay Wilder ... Clubber Lang's son should not be the star of the next 'Creed' movie ... so says Dolph Lundgren, who tells TMZ Sports he's got a WAY better idea.

"What if Drago has a daughter?!"

Of course, all this Rocky talk kicked off last week when Deontay told us straight-up he wants a piece of the next 'Creed III' film as Lang's kid.

Dolph tells us he doesn't think the boxer's idea is the worst one ever ... he just doesn't seem ready to give up the Drago bloodline yet.

But, bad news for Dolph ... we got Sylvester Stallone out in Los Angeles just a couple days ago -- and he already seems all in on Wilder's vision for Adonnis' next foe.

It all begs the question ... why can't the next movie have both Drago's daughter AND Lang's boy???

MAKE IT HAPPEN, SLY!!