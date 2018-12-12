Sylvester Stallone Deontay Wilder Wants 'Creed' Role? ... I'll Give Him A Shot!!!

Sylvester Stallone Says He'll Give Deontay Wilder A Shot In Next 'Creed'

THE SON OF CLUBBER LANG IS COMING ...

That's because Sylvester Stallone says if Deontay Wilder really wants to play that very role in 'Creed 3' ... Sly is all about making it happen.

A little background ... We got Wilder out last week, and the heavyweight champ told us his career after boxing is gonna be on the silver screen -- and his dream role is to play Clubber Lang's kid in 'Creed 3.'

So, when Stallone was leaving Caffe Roma in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, we asked him if he could make Wilder's acting dream happen.

"The answer is yes ... come one, come all."

Before you think Stallone was just giving us lip service, he went on to say he thinks Wilder has a lot of hidden talents, and seriously would have no issue giving him a shot.

We also asked if Wilder could count on any special, one-on-one mentoring from Sylvester, and his answer was pretty definitive.

"No, I don't think so."

So, Deontay won and he lost ... kinda like a draw ... again.