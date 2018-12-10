Deontay Wilder I Want To Be In 'Creed III' ... As Clubber Lang's Son

Deontay Wilder Eyeing Role in 'Creed III' as Clubber Lang's Kid

EXCLUSIVE

Deontay Wilder ain't finished with his superstar rise by a long shot ... 'cause now he wants to take Hollywood by storm ... and he's got the PERFECT role in mind to get his career started.

As Clubber Lang's son ... in the next "Creed" movie.

If you don't remember Clubber (shame on you), he was the total BADASS played by Mr. T in "Rocky III" -- and the first guy other than Apollo to put something on Rock's ass.

We got Wilder in NYC, and he told us he DEFINITELY wants to make a serious splash in the film industry and thinks this role could be the one.

"That's what I'm all about, my passion is acting!"

Think about it ... Lang was a big, scary guy who hit like a ton of bricks ... and if you're going to cast another big, scary guy who hits like a ton of bricks, is there anyone better?

FYI -- Wilder says he doesn't look at acting as a side hustle or hobby, telling our guy he wants it to be his full-time career after he hangs up his leather.

We hope that's after another fight with Tyson Fury AND after a huge fight with Anthony Joshua ... but we can only hope.