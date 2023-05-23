Dolph Lundgren Says He's Happy Cancer Diagnosis Is Inspiring Others

Play video content TMZ.com

Dolph Lundgren is turning his pain into purpose ... saying he couldn't be happier to inspire others, after opening up about his 8-year battle with cancer.

We caught up with the "Rocky" icon Monday at LAX, where he gave us an update on how he's been feeling since revealing he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015.

Dolph told us, health-wise, he's feeling good at the moment, and he feels even better that his ordeal is inspiring so many others. He's had producers and other folks come up to him and ask for advice and says those exchanges are truly rewarding.

He's clearly focusing on the silver lining, saying even inspiring one person was enough, which is the reason why he talked about it in the first place.

As we reported, Dolph was on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" earlier this month when he spoke for the first time about his cancer diagnosis.

He said he went into remission in 2020, but when the cancer came back, a doctor gave him a terminal diagnosis ... saying he had tumors in his lungs, stomach, spine, and kidneys and he only had a few years to live.

Thankfully, he got a second opinion from Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, who he credits for shrinking his tumors.