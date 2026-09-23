Massachusetts Lesbian Bar Faces Backlash For New Mask Optional Rule

A Massachusetts lesbian bar that required masks until this month is getting some serious heat for its new mask-optional update.

Last Ditch in Greenfield posted a series of updates on August 31, including one that said "It is with love we inform our immunocompromised disabled divas we will be opening Saturday nights as mask optional to try out typical club nights with themes/hosts/DJs/full capacity."

The post continued ... "Accessibility is a pillar of our mission, AND our mission is also to make the space work for everyone and everything radical, sometimes that's being wild! We strive for solidarity, transparency of risks, and connecting us all in this revolution."

The bar went on to say they'll continue to prioritize masked bookings, and plan to keep their monthly masked social in rotation. They say they're only making the switch after receiving an "outpour of feedback" from their community.

Up until then, the bar had been requiring patrons to wear a well-fitted KN95 mask "or better" while in the establishment ... and they were flooded with angry comments over the change.

People accused the new policy of being "pandering," with some calling the management ableist for getting more relaxed about masking -- even though the new policy would only apply to Saturdays.

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The bar then issued an apology, announcing they'd have a community feedback meeting on Sept. 11, which The Boston Globe reports was a bit of a train wreck.