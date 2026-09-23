'Always Something There to Remind Me' Singer Peter Byrne Dead at 74

Sang 'Always Something There to Remind Me'

Peter Byrne, who sang Naked Eyes hits "Always Something There to Remind Me" and "Promises, Promises," is dead.

The singer-songwriter died Sept. 14 in Los Angeles after a brief illness ... according to Billboard. The band's manager told the outlet Peter died peacefully.

Peter's official cause of death is unclear.

He began his music career way back in the mid-1970s ... he was in a duo with Jeff Starrs from 1976 to 1977 before joining the band Studio from 1977 to 1979.

In 1982, Peter started Naked Eyes with close friend Rob Fisher, and they found instant success. Their debut album -- titled "Naked Eyes" in the USA and "Burning Bridges" in the UK -- charted on the Billboard 200.

"Always Something There to Remind Me" -- a song from the debut album -- proved to be the group's biggest hit ... reaching #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their other hits include ... "(What) In the Name of Love," "When the Lights Go Out," and many more.

Despite their radio hits, Peter and Rob only played together for a couple of years ... they disbanded in 1984, having never toured together. Rob died in 1999, and in 2006 Peter restarted the group.

Peter is survived by his three children ... Merlin, Dylan, and Chloe.

He was 74.