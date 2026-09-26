Stars and Their Stacks for National Pancake Day!

Get your syrup ready because it's National Pancake Day ... and this one's extra sweet because we're celebrating with celebs!

As you can see, Chrishell Stause and Nicky Hilton are just a few of the stacked stars who love a good stack of flapjacks.

And it looks like no one's more stacked than The Rock, who looks ready to go to town on that tower of pancakes.

Plus, don't forget Cindy Kimberly, who seems to have gotten caked up for her birthday ... and that's definitely a sweet celebration!