Brendan Fraser Spotted on the Set of 'The Mummy 4'

Brendon Fraser is back in his happy place ... because he's all smiles on the set of the latest 'Mummy' movie.

New photos show the actor donning a leather jacket on Monday while filming scenes on a military base in Suffolk, England.

As you can see, Brendan strapped on a helmet and got behind the wheel of a vintage rocket car for 'The Mummy 4' ... though it looks like his stunt double did most of the work.

Brendan's bringing the iconic Rick O'Connell back to the big screen for the first time in almost 20 years.

Original co-star Rachel Weisz is also reprising her role as Evelyn ... even though Maria Bello took over the character in the third film.

The new installment will reportedly retcon "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor," and instead take place after "The Mummy Returns."