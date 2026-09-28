Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Speaks Out for First Time After Mistrial

Take Focus Off Me and Back on Getting Justice!!!

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is breaking his silence following the dramatic mistrial ... and he's asking the public for one wish, to shift its attention away from him and back on the 3 young lives lost.

Michael Desronvil appeared on Fox News' "Hannity," where he addressed the intense fallout surrounding the jury's deadlock and the criticism he's faced since the case ended without a verdict.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy mistrial, Michael Desronvil, has broken his silence in a video statement sent exclusively to Fox News' Sean Hannity.



"I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the… @mikerreports

The juror states in the brief video "I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels."

Desronvil became the center of attention after jurors deadlocked over whether Clancy was legally responsible for the deaths of her three young children.

The jury ultimately failed to reach a unanimous decision, prompting a judge to declare a mistrial ... however, during his video appearance on "Hannity," Desronvil made it clear he doesn't want the story to be about him.

Instead, the criticized juror pointed viewers back toward Lindsay's late children Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy -- the three lives at the heart of the case.

The juror has faced public criticism from fellow members of the panel, who accused him of refusing to accept their interpretation of the evidence and the law. Desronvil has denied those allegations.

The explosive jury dispute came after days of deliberations in the Massachusetts case. Clancy admitted killing her children but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity ... with her defense arguing that she was suffering from severe mental illness -- including postpartum psychosis -- when the killings occurred.