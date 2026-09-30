Sia Sells Half of Her Music Catalogue for $180 Million

Sia can buy a whole lot of new chandeliers, because she's parting ways with half of her music catalog and getting a hefty sum for all those hits ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs we obtained, Sia sold a 50% stake in her catalogue to the entertainment and investment company Pophouse for a total of $180 million -- but, the economics of the sale are slightly complicated by her recent divorce from Dan Bernad.

According to the docs, Sia gets a payout of $165 million for the songs she penned before she got married to Dan -- including hits like "Chandelier," "Titanium" and "Cheap Thrills" -- and he's agreed to waive any rights to that dough, if Sia gives him $1 million.

A quick scoreboard check shows $164 million for Sia, and $1 mil for Dan.

However, there's the little matter of another $15 million Sia's getting for songs she made after they got married. According to the docs, that bundle will be put aside -- and held in escrow -- for the exes to potentially fight over later, if they can't agree on how to split it.

It's worth noting they were only married for less than 3 years before Sia's attorney Laura Wasser filed divorce docs in March 2025. Even though she didn't write as many hits during that period, she's still bagging an impressive $15 mil for it!