Sia Agrees to Pay Tens of Thousands in Monthly Child Support to Estranged Husband

Sia will be cutting a hefty check to her estranged husband Dan Bernad ... and it’s all for child support, paid on the first of each month like clockwork.

TMZ’s obtained docs showing Sia agreed to fork over $42,500 a month in child support to Dan Bernad starting April 1, 2026.

The custody split is locked in too -- with the couple sharing legal custody and splitting up holidays ... Hanukkah and Father’s Day are going Dan’s way, while Sia keeps Christmas, Easter, and Mother’s Day.

As we told you, the two have been going through a messy divorce and custody fight over their son, Somersault -- with Sia repped by disso queen Laura Wasser.