Sia's Estranged Husband Wants $250K Every Month in Spousal Support

Sia's estranged husband Daniel Bernard is seeking a TON of spousal support ... asking a judge for $250,856 per month, TMZ has learned.

And that's not all ... he's also asking for Sia to contribute at least $300,000 toward his attorney's fees, and an additional $200,000 for forensic accounting fees and costs ... according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The "Unstoppable" singer filed for divorce from Daniel in March, citing "irreconcilable differences," and he claims they spared no expense during their 26-month marriage.

According to Bernard, the couple had a 9,500-square-foot home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, with 10-12 staff members ... including a butler, personal chefs, a stylist, two masseuses, an IT guy, and a housekeeper. He estimates their living expenses were between $400,000 and $500,000 per month.

What's more, Daniel says he's been unemployed since April 1 and has no source of income, claiming Sia ceased all funding of their joint venture, Modern Medicine ... including his salary. He says his only source of funds has been monthly payments from Sia by way of stipulated orders, which only cover payments through October 1, 2025.

Daniel says he's just asking the court "to level the playing field."

There is a minor child involved as well ... Sia and Dan have an 11-month-old baby, Somersault Wonder Bernard, and Sia initially asked for legal and physical custody of the kid ... but was open to visitation rights for Dan.

Sia also checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Dan --but that doesn't seem to be stopping Dan.