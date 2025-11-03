Sia's Ex Daniel Bernad Packs On PDA With Model Amid Custody Battle

Sia's estranged husband Daniel Bernad isn't wasting too much time in his search for love post-split from the "Cheap Thrills" singer ... photographers caught him out Sunday, packing on the PDA with a new woman.

Daniel and model Morganne Wray kissed and held hands on a stroll through a flea market in Los Angeles over the weekend. We're told they spent about 2 hours browsing vintage knick-knacks at The Melrose Trading Post.

The lazy Sunday afternoon probably provided much-needed respite from his custody war with Sia.

We broke the news -- Daniel's emergency request for full custody was shot down by a judge ... but now, the judge has ordered them to get together for a mediation session over custody and visitation issues for their 1-year-old, Somersault Wonder Bernad.

You heard it here first -- Sia filed for divorce in March after about 2 years of marriage, and the breakup has been anything but smooth.

Sia currently has primary custody of their son, with limited visitation rights for Daniel, in the arrangement between them ... but Daniel tried winning Somersault back by accusing Sia of being a "danger" to their son, accusing her of struggling with substance abuse issues. Sia's celeb-trusted attorney, disso queen Laura Wasser, says she's been sober for 6 months and has no issue being drug-tested.