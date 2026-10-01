Babes On Bravo ... Guess The Incredible Transformation Bod
Babes On Bravo Guess The Incredible Transformation Bod!
Published
Thirsty Thursday comin' in hot with a Bravo Babe straight out of Kentucky! Can you guess the reality TV star in these scorchin' hot before-and-after shots?! Here are your clues:
She was missin' her trousers and her resume when she showed up to her interview with Lisa Vanderpump. Hooters is one of her favorite places to grub.
If you can't name her, then you can go "rot in hell!"